Barrie

    • Barrie Police asking for help to locate duo who fled collision on city bus

    Barrie Police are looking for two adults who fled the scene of a collision on a city bus on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography). Barrie Police are looking for two adults who fled the scene of a collision on a city bus on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography).

    Barrie Police is asking for assistance to locate two adults who failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Mapleview Drive outside Park Place on Sunday at 6:07 p.m.

    The two adult occupants were then seen walking with an infant who was removed from the rear seat after the collision.

    The trio was last seen boarding a City of Barrie transit bus near the RONA Home & Garden store on Mapleview Drive East.

    Police are asking the public for any video of the crash or witness accounts. 

