Barrie Police asking for help to locate duo who fled collision on city bus

Barrie Police is asking for assistance to locate two adults who failed to remain at the scene of a collision on Mapleview Drive outside Park Place on Sunday at 6:07 p.m.

The two adult occupants were then seen walking with an infant who was removed from the rear seat after the collision.

The trio was last seen boarding a City of Barrie transit bus near the RONA Home & Garden store on Mapleview Drive East.

Police are asking the public for any video of the crash or witness accounts.