Barrie police arrest man accused of crashing into parked car and grocery store theft

Police in Barrie arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a grocery store theft after receiving reports about a suspected impaired driver.

Officers responded to a collision on James and Elizabeth Streets Monday evening, where they say the suspect's vehicle struck a parked car.

Police say officers located the vehicle involved in the intersection of Patterson Place and Crawford Street, and while it was determined the driver wasn't impaired, the officers did recognize him as an outstanding suspect in a meat theft from April 12.

In a release, police allege the driver also exposed a small quantity of suspected crack cocaine as he tried to produce his vehicle's documents.

The 59-year-old Barrie man faces theft and drug-related charges.