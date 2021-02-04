BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie woman's family are growing increasingly concerned for her since she went missing nearly two months ago.

They say Nicole Pawis left her apartment on Dec. 11 and never returned.

Her mother tells CTV News that the 26-year-old may have her black and white Australian Shepherd dog with her.

She says her daughter "suffers with social anxiety to a point where she doesn't talk to people."

Police say they got a tip Pawis may have been spotted walking her dog, Maverick, on the Lover's Creek trail near Cox Mill Road and Hurst Drive between Jan. 19 and Jan. 26.

She is five feet four inches tall with dark hair and a petite frame.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 705-725-7025.