Barrie park to be renamed in honour of fallen OPP officer

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala seen in this undated photo was killed in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. on Dec. 27, 2022. (Supplied) Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala seen in this undated photo was killed in a shooting near Hagersville, Ont. on Dec. 27, 2022. (Supplied)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Massive new Toronto casino angers Ontario First Nation

A First Nation believes it has been betrayed by the Ford government. CTV National News Correspondent Adrian Ghobrial reports on the casino controversy, just as Ontario opens its doors to the biggest gambler's paradise in the country.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver