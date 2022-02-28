Barrie parents hold protest for an end to COVID-19 mandates for students
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit in Barrie locked its doors to the public Monday because of a planned protest by a group of parents wanting an end to COVID-19 mandates for students.
The small, peaceful demonstration included parents focused on masking mandates at Simcoe County schools and vaccine mandates for sports and activities for kids over 12.
"We feel that our children are safe enough in the schools that they do not have to wear masks and be able to mingle with each other. They can have assemblies and go on field trips and participate in things that are personality-building experiences children are missing out on," said parent Krystal Tucci.
Meanwhile, the province is expected to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, bringing Ontario the closest it's been to pre-pandemic days.
The latest round of health measures to be lifted include removing capacity limits on indoor public settings, such as restaurants, bars and arenas, including the Sadlon Arena.
The province will also remove the QR code requirement for businesses, except for industries such as long-term care and health care. However, businesses can independently choose to continue to request proof of vaccination from patrons.
Additionally, mask mandates remain in place.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it would reopen on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
With files from CTV's Rob Cooper
