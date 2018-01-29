

CTV Barrie





Two local fire departments say they have been able to save several lives since adding naloxone kits to their trucks.

In Orillia, assistant chief Brent Thomas says his department has saved five lives, with the most recent being around Christmas. Nalaxone kits are used to combat opioid overdoses.

“We had a couple of deliveries around that time which were successful so all the people that we delivered naloxone to were able to get their breathing back."

In Barrie, it's now been a year since the kits were introduced and it's already been used nine times.

In most cases, firefighters arrive on scene before paramedics. In Orillia, it's 90 per cent of the time.

“To be able to give naloxone is definitely made a big difference to our people,” says Thomas.

Doug Ironside, a spokesperson with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, says someone who has overdosed on opioids could go into cardiac arrest. At that point, a person has about four minutes to live.

Municipalities have had to pay $100 a piece for naloxone kits from pharmaceutical companies, but the kits will now be provided free by the province.