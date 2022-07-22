A Barrie, Ont. woman is opening her door to a Ukrainian family of more than a dozen people as they settle into life in Simcoe County after fleeing their wartorn country.

Cathy Locke says the family with 11 children is welcome in her home for as long as they need.

"There's nothing that could give me more joy than what I'm doing right now," she says. "When my husband passed away, the war was in Ukraine, and I had this big house."

Locke says the act of kindness was inspired by a trip to Ukraine 15 years ago and something her husband would have supported.

"We were there. We saw the kids, and there was so much pain and challenges. I mean, it takes you two weeks to decompress when you come home," she notes.

The family staying with Locke is helping her around the house.

Locke says the children help clean without being asked, and their father is grateful his family is safe from Russian bombs.

Using an app to translate, he says it's people like Cathy opening her house to others who make all the difference for families like his.

"Thirteen beautiful people, I get more joy out of them than they get from me," Locke says. "Yes, they're getting housing, but I really feel a lot towards their children."