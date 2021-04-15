BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie restaurant owner who has outwardly defied the provincial stay-at-home order by welcoming customers indoors to dine has made the switch to takeout after several visits from officials.

With fines accumulating for Shalu Persaud, the Simmering Kettle owner posted to social media Thursday that she wasn't putting anyone at risk by keeping her restaurant's doors open for indoor dining. "Anyone coming to my restaurant is choosing to do so."

Persaud's liquor licence was suspended Tuesday after agents with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO) knocked on her door with papers. The AGCO said there are plans to revoke the licence, pending an appeal.

On Wednesday, city officials showed up at the restaurant over an expired business licence. The bylaw officers explained Persaud's City of Barrie business licence expired in early February and that two reminders had already been issued.

"And I do not consent to contract with your corporation, and that is my reasoning for not renewing it," she responded.

Persaud said she was following common law, a frequent legal defence that attorney Lawrence Hansen said often carries little weight.

"I'm not sure it's much of a defence to anything. The common law is the body of law that's developed over centuries consisting of decisions of the court. So the sources of law in Canada generally is legislation," said Hansen, a senior lawyer with Devery Smith Frank LLP.

The region's medical officer of health said earlier this week they were aware of the situation and were working with local law enforcement to resolve the issue.

On Thursday, a public health inspector joined bylaw officers to walk through the restaurant to ensure no one was dining inside after Persaud made the switch to takeout only.

Requests for an interview with Persaud by CTV News were denied.