Barrie, Ont. is hosting the 35th annual World Religion Day

Celebrating world peace may be daunting, but six faiths are getting together to prove it is possible.

On Sunday, Jews, Sikhs, Buddhists, Muslims, those of the Baha'i and Christian faiths will join each other at Barrie's 35th Annual World Religion Day celebration.

The event is an affirming and inclusive multi-faith observance from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Barrie City Hall's rotunda at 70 Collier Street.

Featured speakers will include dignitaries from multiple levels of government, faith leaders, children's dance performances, and live music from Orillia's Steve Porter.

"In a world marred by global unrest, political conflict, and the haunting spectre of war, the pursuit of peace has never been more vital," said Troy Roach, program director of eastern Canada.

Roach says World Religion Day is an answer to the call to create pathways in the world for peace.

This event helps to raise awareness about the common goals, principles and values shared across the world's faith traditions and to foster closer bonds of unity, cooperation and understanding among such diversity.

This year's theme is "Pathways to Universal Peace".

All are welcome to attend as a show of support and to help affirm how faith can serve as a beacon of hope and reconciliation in a world desperately yearning for harmony.

"Collectively, we can encourage their continuing efforts to maintain bridges of unity, cooperation, and empathy amidst the prevailing diversity and turmoil in our communities," he said.