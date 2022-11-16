Barrie, Ont. family says holiday display was destroyed by vandals

A Barrie family is left picking up the pieces of their destroyed Christmas display.

Lori and Andrew Carter said they woke up Wednesday morning to find all but one of their holiday inflatables slashed.

"I'm angry, and it's frustrating you just want to do something for, not just for us, but for everybody else too,"' said Andrew Carter outside of his east Barrie home.

The family has been building an extravagant Christmas display in their yard for four years.

Over that time, they've invested hundreds of dollars into it, and they haven't had any issues of vandalism or theft.

"Expanding and adding more to our little display that brings a lot of joy to the local kids," said Carter. "Now it's kind of all gone."

The Carters say one week after putting the display up, some grinches slashed a seven-foot tall Santa, two inflatable baby Yodas, a wiener dog and other inflatables.

Due to the severe damage, the family filed a report, and now police are calling on the community for tips.

"This is very disturbing, and this is just the start of the holiday season," said Peter Leon of the Barrie Police Service.

"There's no reason for it. It's criminal in nature, and if we find out who is responsible, they can be arrested and charged with the criminal offence of mischief under $5,000," Leon added.

With Christmas morning just five weeks away, the Carter family is trying to decide whether to continue their yearly tradition or scrap it altogether.

"It's going to have to be a decision we have to make, but in the same breath do we want them to destroy other people's happy Christmas?" concluded Lori Carter.