BARRIE -- The province's watchdog has finished its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior in Barrie.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), two Barrie officers were called to the 10th-floor unit at an apartment building on Kozlov Street on March 25 to check on the well-being of a 79-year-old woman.

The SIU says the officers knocked on the door, and when they got no response, they went to the main floor to get a key to the unit.

The SIU says that is when the officers learned the woman was lying on the ground outside at the back of the building.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, having fallen from her balcony.

The SIU has found no reasonable grounds to believe either officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the woman's death.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.