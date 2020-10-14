BARRIE, ONT. -- A 28-year member of the Barrie Police Services will stand trial next month on charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The Special Investigations Unit charged Sgt. Mike Chytuk following an incident in September 2018.

According to the SIU, the incident happened when Barrie officers found four people of interest at a gas station in the city's north-east end and attempted to stop them when they took off.

The SIU says Chytuk fired his gun as the vehicle passed. The car crashed into a tree a short time later. Police arrested three suspects, while the fourth got away.

Toronto police later arrested the last suspect in October, and the SIU says that's when it was discovered he had a gunshot wound.

Chytuk was initially suspended with pay but has since returned to work, reassigned to administrative duties.

The Barrie officer is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 5.

The SIU investigates any incident involving a police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.