A Barrie police officer found himself in quite the stinky situation after coming across a skunk in need of saving.

Const. David Edgar and his partner were wrapping up on a busy overnight shift on Thursday when they were flagged down by a resident at around 4 a.m.

Getting out of the vehicle, the officers immediately noticed a skunk running frantically in circles with its head stuck inside a plastic cup.

Rather than calling animal control, Const. Edgar looked to his partner and recalled saying, "I'm going in."

Edgar quickly swooped in and removed the cup from the critter, quickly running away from the skunk's immediate spray.

Not exactly the thanks the constable was hoping for, but luckily, the disoriented skunk missed.