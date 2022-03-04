Barrie officer cleared of any wrongdoing after woman jumps from window

A Barrie police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an incident last November that left a woman seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoked its mandate to investigate any potential criminal offence by the officer who responded to a domestic disturbance at a housing complex on Georgian Drive in Barrie on Nov. 6.

The agency reports that the woman jumped from an upstairs bedroom window as officers entered the unit to check her well-being.

Simcoe County paramedics took the 26-year-old to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with a brain bleed and fractures to her pelvis and femur.

The SIU director said he found no reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence.

ABOUT THE SIU

The SIU is an independent government agency made up of civilians who investigate incidents that involve serious injury or death and allegations of sexual assault in the presence of police.

An officer's identity is protected by the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act before and after a case is closed unless charges are laid.