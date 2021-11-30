Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shopping
Downtown Barrie at night at the intersection of Dunlop Street and Bayfield Street. Mon., May 10, 2021 (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV)
Barrie,Ont. -
This holiday season, the City of Barrie is offering free parking across all on-street spaces throughout December.
The City hopes to promote shopping at the local businesses situated in downtown Barrie.
The initiative starts on Dec. 1 and runs for the entire month.
There's a two-hour window year-round, but all parking downtown is free on weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends.
For more parking information, visit the City of Barrie's website.