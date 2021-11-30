Barrie offers free parking to encourage local shopping

Barrie,Ont. -

This holiday season, the City of Barrie is offering free parking across all on-street spaces throughout December.

The City hopes to promote shopping at the local businesses situated in downtown Barrie.

The initiative starts on Dec. 1 and runs for the entire month.

There's a two-hour window year-round, but all parking downtown is free on weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends.

For more parking information, visit the City of Barrie's website.