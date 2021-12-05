Barrie neighbourhood struck by July tornado rallies together for Christmas cheer

BARRIE, ONT. -

A Barrie community struck by July's tornado rallied together Sunday for some Christmas cheer while helping one of their own.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were in the south end of Barrie today, visiting more than 300 kids in the area of Prince William Way.

"In our neighbourhood, we were the neighbourhood that got hit by the tornado in the summer, and I feel like this is a perfect time for people to feel uplifted and provide a sense of community," says Jackie Beaulieu, the organizer of Sunday's event.

Santa Claus made his way through the neighbourhood, going door to door dropping off a wrapped toy to families who registered.

The event also doubled as a fundraising initiative. For families to get a picture with Santa and a toy, a small donation was required for the Kulyk family, as 12-year-old Arianna has been receiving treatment at a Toronto-area hospital for a brain bleed from an aneurysm.

"This is something very special to us and to the community and especially to our friends the Kulyks here and Arianna and everything that's going on, and we find it a way to give back to the community and just a way for us to be able to help," said Santa Claus.

The funds raised will be split between the Kulyk family and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, where Arianna has been receiving treatment.

