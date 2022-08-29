Barrie names Will Dwyer Park after Terry Fox fundraising champion

The little-known Centennial South Park will soon be the iconic Will Dwyer Park.

William 'Will' Dwyer, a Second World War veteran, was known as Barrie's million-dollar man for raising $1.2 million for the Terry Fox Foundation over the course of 41 years.

Dwyer died in May in his 96th year.

Barrie City council passed a motion on June 27 to rename Centennial's southern park the Will Dwyer Park.

Councillor Gary Harvey will be joined by members of the Dwyer family to unveil the new William Dwyer Park.

In addition, the Terry Fox Foundation is hosting a BBQ fundraiser Wednesday in honour of Dwyer's legacy and park naming.

Terry Fox's brother, Fred Fox, will attend to thank Barrie for its ongoing commitment to the Terry Fox Run and to share some stories from Terry's journal and the Terry Fox Foundation.

Donations for the BBQ will go to Dwyer's family and towards his dream of raising $2 million.Those who make a donation will receive a BBQ hot dog, drink, chips and a Terry Fox bracelet.

Everyone is invited to attend free of charge.