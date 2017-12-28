

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie and Muskoka have set new temperature records for the coldest Dec. 28.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures dipped to -32.6 C in Barrie on Thursday morning. That was cold enough to beat the old record of -26.7 C, which was recorded in 1933.

In Muskoka, the mercury dropped to -35 C. The previous record of -28.3 C was set in 1963.

The new temperature record comes courtesy of cold arctic air that has settled across central and southern Ontario.

An extreme cold warning still remains in place for some areas.

Kingston, Kitchener, Niagara Falls and Windsor also set new cold temperature records.