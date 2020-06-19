Advertisement
Barrie Mosque holds services for first time since pandemic
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 5:22PM EDT
Prayer services resumed at the Barrie Mosque on Friday, June 19, 2020, with limited capacity in Barrie, Ont. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Barrie Mosque opened for services on Friday for the first time since it closed its doors because of the pandemic.
Two prayer services were held today with each service accommodating about 50 people, following the province's 30 per cent capacity rule for places of worship.
Those wishing to attend prayer services must first register.
Face masks are mandatory inside, and handwashing stations have been installed both inside and outside of the prayer rooms.
The mosque serves about 300 families.