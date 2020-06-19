BARRIE, ONT. -- The Barrie Mosque opened for services on Friday for the first time since it closed its doors because of the pandemic.

Two prayer services were held today with each service accommodating about 50 people, following the province's 30 per cent capacity rule for places of worship.

Those wishing to attend prayer services must first register.

Face masks are mandatory inside, and handwashing stations have been installed both inside and outside of the prayer rooms.

The mosque serves about 300 families.