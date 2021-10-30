Barrie mom spearheading 'reverse trick or treat' for students forced to isolate at home

BARRIE, ONT. -

With some classrooms closed at her child's school due to COVID-19 cases, one Barrie mother is making sure no kids go without candy this Halloween.

Nicola Switzer's kids attend Assikinack Public School, where at least two classes have been dismissed due to multiple COVID-19 cases. With students in those classes having to isolate, Switzer put out a post on Saturday morning asking for candy donations.

"So we put it out to the school community to have people come by our place, drop off some treats for the kids and then my kids and I are going to bag them all up today and deliver them out to the kids who have to stay home tomorrow," Switzer tells CTV News.

Within minutes of putting up the post, Switzer tells CTV News she was unsurprisingly overwhelmed with messages of support. She attributes it to the sympathy many have for the challenges kids have been forced to adapt to throughout the pandemic.

"Kids don't understand everything that's going on. They don't know always why they have to stay home or why they can't see their friends," Switzer says. "Everyone felt that we were coming out of COVID, and then our school took a hit from it. So we're just really happy that we can give something back to these kids."

As of Friday, there were four confirmed cases at the school, with two classes isolating.

While she says more donations aren't required, she's hoping anyone inspired by this story will do something to benefit their own local community.