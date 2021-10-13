Barrie Mission seeing more needing help as food and housing prices continue to rise
Suppose you combine the ongoing pandemic with the rising food, housing and rental costs. In that case, it's no wonder why there's a growing homeless population in the city of Barrie, adding more people to the list facing food insecurities.
Recent data shows Barrie listed as one of the top five most expensive cities to rent across the country. Barrie Bayside Mission Executive Director, Major Stephanie Watkinson, says because of the hefty price tags on one and two-bedroom rentals, even those with a roof over their head and a job are now finding it hard to put food on their tables.
"Even if they are housed and working, they are not able to afford to buy food as well as pay their rent," says Captain Watkinson. "Then we have a huge growing population of homeless, unsheltered individuals that we are supporting with food as well."
According to The Mission, by the end of September, it will have served 121,000 meals in 2021; that's a 30 per cent increase over the previous year.
"We've done in the first nine months of this year, over 36 thousand more meals than we did in the same period last year, so our budget didn't project that type of increase,"
To help offset the costs of demand, The Mission has launched a "Buy a meal for five dollars" campaign that is expected to provide lunch and dinner daily to those facing food insecurities.
Meals will go to those staying at The Mission shelter, in motels, or community housing and given to those who are unsheltered and visit The Mission for a meal once or twice a day.
"We're trying to encourage the whole community to donate $5 or more if they're able to help support members of our community who are really suffering and that are really struggling to feed themselves and their families."
It's hoped this campaign will tide them over until the Christmas campaigns begin in the middle of November.
To donate, click here.
New Brunswick reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 63 hospitalizations Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 54 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,092.
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.
BREAKING | Montreal police make multiple arrests in August triple homicide
Montreal police announced Wednesday morning they have made multiple arrests during an operation following a triple homicide that took place last August in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M. | Health minister to hold press conference on Quebec vaccine mandate for health-care workers
With questions still unanswered concerning the province's plans to address another looming shortage of health-care workers due to the vaccine mandate, Quebec Health Minsiter Christian Dubé will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps.
Capt. Kirk's William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space
Actor William Shatner counted down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of 'Star Trek' fan Jeff Bezos.
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 13, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Calls for judicial inquiry into LRT grow louder ahead of council meeting
Calls for a judicial inquiry into Ottawa's Confederation Line light rail system are growing louder ahead of a key vote at Ottawa City Council.
Air Canada changes how early passengers need to check-in for many Toronto flights
Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.
Toronto gets first look at what it will be like to ride Eglinton Crosstown LRT
Torontonians are getting their first glimpse of what it will be like to ride on the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
Suspect in deadly Etobicoke stabbing charged with first-degree murder: police
Toronto police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Etobicoke last month.
New preferred location chosen for Cambridge CTS site
Cambridge council chooses 150 Main St. as the location for a consumption and treatment services site
'I was a few metres from that explosion': Kitchener, Ont. resident stuck in Afghanistan
A man from Kitchener stuck in Afghanistan says he’s been on the run from the threat of the Taliban for months, and wants the Canadian government to do more to help him and others escape.
Dozens of unvaccinated hospital staff members in Waterloo Region to be placed on unpaid leave
Dozens of hospital staff in Waterloo Region will be placed on unpaid leave starting Wednesday for failing to comply with their employers' COVID-19 vaccination policies.
Significant damage following early morning fire
An investigation is underway after a townhouse sustained significant damage in an early morning fire.
Howard Avenue at E.C. Row closed due to serious crash
Windsor police have closed Howard Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway after a serious crash.
Above seasonal temperatures to last a few more days in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for a few more days of above average temperatures in the Windsor area.
Sentencing Wednesday for former custodian convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault
The former school custodian found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old is facing sentencing Wednesday.
Numerous drivers charged by Middlesex OPP over long weekend
Excessive speed and stunt driving seemed to be the theme this Thanksgiving Weekend on area roads.
TVDSB taking immediate steps to address enrolment at Sir Arthur Currie
Intense enrolment pressure at Sir Arthur Currie Public School in London, Ont., is causing the Thames Valley District school Board (TVDSB) to take “immediate steps.”
Tom Mulcair: Freeland positioning herself to take over as Liberal leader
Of the five political parties with MPs in the House, only the Liberals have never had a woman as leader. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be doing everything he can to help Chrystia Freeland get his job if and when he decides to pack it in, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
Woman killed in crash on Highway 44, driver arrested for impaired driving: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Beausejour man for impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman dead over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
Poll shows Gondek and Farkas in virtual tie as mayoral race hits the homestretch
A new poll shows that the race to become Calgary's next mayor is neck and neck, with a virtual tie between the top two candidates, Jyoti Gondek and Jeromy Farkas.
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
'Don't drink the water': Iqaluit drinking water supply possibly tainted with petroleum hydrocarbons
Residents of Nunavut's capital city, Iqaluit, are being warned not to consume the city's drinking water due to the possibility of petroleum hydrocarbons.
Call for B.C. inquiry after officials 'ignore the science' of airborne COVID-19 spread
One of the key figures in Canada’s inquiry into the SARS outbreak is calling for an inquiry into B.C.’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, describing the province's rejection of scientific evidence a failure that likely cost lives.
Visit with a robot: B.C. researchers test out new way to connect in long-term care
The telepresence robot gives more flexibility to video calls by allowing people to maneuver a tablet mounted on a pole and wheels from a far-away location.
After passing grim milestone in COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. confirms 2,000 cases, 28 deaths over holiday weekend
Another 2,000 cases were confirmed in B.C. over the Thanksgiving weekend, the provincial health ministry said in its latest update on COVID-19.