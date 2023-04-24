Barrie men face charges following Bayfield Street traffic stop

Two men from Barrie face drug-related charges after officers allegedly seized a large quantity of cocaine and cash during a traffic stop on Bayfield Street.

According to police, officers pulled over the vehicle being driven by a known suspended driver on Sunday night.

The officers found the driver was wanted on two outstanding warrants for failing to attend court.

They say officers also noticed a passenger in the backseat without a seatbelt, who was wanted for breaching a release order from last June.

Both men, ages 23 and 39, were held in custody overnight to await a bail hearing.