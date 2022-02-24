Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman set to announce political future
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman announced he would hold a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding his future in politics.
Lehman, 46, will make the announcement at a restaurant on Cundles Road East.
Watch the announcement on CTVNewsBarrie.ca or on the CTV News app live at 3 p.m.
Lehman is the city's 46th mayor and has held the position since 2010.
He was re-elected for a second term as mayor in 2014, and his third in 2018, winning both by a landslide with more than 90 percent of the vote.
Before being re-elected in the last municipal election, rumours swirled that the Barrie-raised Lehman might take a role in federal politics.
Throughout his years in the mayor's chair, Lehman helped the city navigate several changes, including an expanded hospital, a new GO station, an expanded waterfront, and a pandemic that has stretched over two years.
The provincial election is June 2, while the municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.
Barrie Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.
Live updates: Ukraine loses control of Chernobyl plant
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would aim to cut Russia off from the U.K.'s financial markets as he announced a new set of sanctions in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
BREAKING | Canada to sanction 58 Russian individuals, entities and cut export permits amid Ukraine attack
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada's second tranche of sanctions against Russia for their attack on Ukraine, which includes financial penalties against 58 individuals and entities and the halting of all export permits.
In pictures: What it looked like in Ukraine after Russia attacked
People hunkered down in train stations, lines of cars waited at fuel stations and in traffic jams trying to flee the violence and workers and other residents surveyed the damage after Russia launched a broad attack on Ukraine.
What does Putin want in Ukraine? The conflict explained
After months of military buildup and brinkmanship on its border with Ukraine, Russia invaded its ex-Soviet neighbour with a multi-pronged attack, threatening to destabilize Europe and draw in the United States.
Ukraine map: Where Russian attacks are being reported
CTVNews.ca visualizations highlight more than a dozen locations in Ukraine where explosions have been reported since Russia launched attacks Thursday, as well as facts about Ukraine’s most populated centres and the surrounding NATO member states.
'Do something': Ukrainian border resident pleads for Western help amid airstrikes
With Russian soldiers mounting on their doorstep, residents in Ukraine's border cities are starting to flee after shelling and airstrikes began before dawn Thursday.
Conservatives push back on proposed composition of Emergencies Act review committee
The federal Conservatives are pushing back on the proposed composition of the still-being-negotiated setup of the Parliamentary Review Committee, saying the Liberals are trying to 'weaken' the study into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
'I don't know him anymore': Canadians losing family and friends over trucker protests
While trucker convoy demonstrations across several Canadian cities are being cleared out, tensions between family and friends remain. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about differences of opinion that have left family members divided and friendships strained, with some ultimately deciding to cut ties with loved ones as a result.
Atlantic
-
LIVE
LIVE | New Brunswick expert report on mystery brain disorder to be released today
The report from a committee of doctors reviewing possible cases of a mysterious neurological disease in New Brunswick is to be released today.
-
AG report: N.B. records fourth consecutive surplus but more work needed
New Brunswick Auditor General Paul Martin says the province has recorded its fourth consecutive surplus, but more work needs to be done to address its debt.
-
'I truly believe that we are ready': N.S. to lift all COVID-19 restrictions on March 21
The Nova Scotia government is moving up its timeline for easing public health restrictions. Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says, if the province continues to stay on its current course, all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines will be lifted on March 21.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by Health Canada
The first made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine, which is also the first plant-based vaccine, has been officially approved by Health Canada. It's made by Quebec City-based Medicago.
-
Former Montreal basketball player 'disgusted' after hearing of sex assault allegations
Joelle Martina says she was shocked to hear the news that three basketball coaches at Ecole Secondaire Saint-Laurent had been charged for alleged sexual assault against at least two players.
-
Montreal's Ukrainian community fears for their homeland as Russia attacks
At the Zytynsky Deli in Rosemont, the talk of the town is the unsettling situation happening in Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.
-
Ottawa police chief 'confident' in ability to keep downtown secure
Ottawa police say they are confident they can keep trucker convoy protesters out of downtown this weekend if they try to return.
-
Ottawa police release photos of sex assault suspect's car
Ottawa police have released new photos in an effort to identity a man they say strangled and sexually assaulted a sex trade worker in Vanier.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
-
Woman found dead in Pickering identified as well-known Ontario long-term care advocate
Durham police have confirmed the woman found dead in Pickering Sunday evening was 52-year-old Terri (Sparky) Johnson.
-
Toronto stickers sales in support of Ukraine spike over 250 per cent as Russia invades
In just 24 hours, Christian Borys saw sales for his handmade stickers in Toronto, sold to support Ukraine, spike more than 250 per cent as Russian troops crossed the border and launched airstrikes on Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old arrested and charged in murder of Cambridge man: WRPS
Police arrested and charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder on Thursday in relation to a homicide in Cambridge over the weekend.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.
-
More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says snow could cause problems on the Friday morning commute.
London
-
LHSC and St. Joe's see increase in staff members infected with COVID-19
There's been a slight decrease in the number of patients at LHSC being treated for COVID-19, but an increase in staffers at the hospital with the virus.
-
Forest, Ont. native Tyler McGregor named captain for Team Canada
Forest, Ont. native Tyler McGregor has been named captain for Canada’s paralympic hockey team at the upcoming games in Beijing.
-
Roughly 100 cows perish in early morning barn fire in Lambton County
Fire officials are investigating a barn fire in Warwick Township Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
-
'I don't know him anymore': Canadians losing family and friends over trucker protests
While trucker convoy demonstrations across several Canadian cities are being cleared out, tensions between family and friends remain. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about differences of opinion that have left family members divided and friendships strained, with some ultimately deciding to cut ties with loved ones as a result.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.
Windsor
-
WECHU reports man in 20s dies with COVID-19
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 131 new high risk cases and 39 hospitalizations on Thursday.
-
Windsor lifts state of emergency related to Ambassador Bridge protest
The state of emergency in Windsor is being lifted related to the protest near the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
-
Second shift extended at Windsor Assembly Plant
Unifor Local 444 says Stellantis is extending the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.
-
Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know
Russian troops launched a broad assault on Ukraine from three sides Thursday, an attack that brought explosions before dawn to the country's capital, Kyiv, and other cities.
-
2 dead, including bystander, after armed man shot and killed by Edmonton police
Edmonton police shot and killed an armed man who robbed a downtown liquor store Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment was also hit by gunfire during the incident and later died, police say.
Saskatoon
-
'I just feel sick': Russian attack stuns Saskatoon Ukrainian community
Dozens of people gathered in downtown Saskatoon Wednesday night to show support for Ukraine as Russian troops moved into the country.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.
-
'Do something': Ukrainian border resident pleads for Western help amid airstrikes
With Russian soldiers mounting on their doorstep, residents in Ukraine's border cities are starting to flee after shelling and airstrikes began before dawn Thursday.
Edmonton
-
2 dead, including bystander, after armed man shot and killed by Edmonton police
Edmonton police shot and killed an armed man who robbed a downtown liquor store Wednesday night, but an innocent man in a nearby apartment was also hit by gunfire during the incident and later died, police say.
-
Semi slides off Yellowhead ramp, across several lanes of traffic; road closed
Yellowhead Drive traffic was shut down in both directions late Thursday morning after a crash involving a semi.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe 'shattered'
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea, the first confirmation from Moscow that its ground forces have moved in.
Vancouver
-
More than a dozen minimum temperature records broken in B.C. amid cold snap
More than a dozen temperature records were broken in B.C. Wednesday as an Arctic airmass arrived over the province.
-
Highway 1 crash: Drivers warned to expect delays near Abbotsford, multiple lanes blocked
Drivers taking Highway 1 through Abbotsford, B.C., were warned to expect delays Thursday morning due to a crash.
-
David Sidoo speaks publicly for 1st time since serving U.S. prison sentence over college admissions scandal
David Sidoo, the Vancouver businessman and philanthropist who pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy for his role in the college admissions scandal in the U.S., spoke exclusively to CTV News Wednesday.