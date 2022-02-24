Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman set to announce political future

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman announced he would hold a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding his future in politics.

Lehman, 46, will make the announcement at a restaurant on Cundles Road East.

Lehman is the city's 46th mayor and has held the position since 2010.

He was re-elected for a second term as mayor in 2014, and his third in 2018, winning both by a landslide with more than 90 percent of the vote.

Before being re-elected in the last municipal election, rumours swirled that the Barrie-raised Lehman might take a role in federal politics.

Throughout his years in the mayor's chair, Lehman helped the city navigate several changes, including an expanded hospital, a new GO station, an expanded waterfront, and a pandemic that has stretched over two years.

The provincial election is June 2, while the municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 24.