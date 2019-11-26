Simcoe County may soon open its very first pot shop.

The process of bringing cannabis to the City of Barrie has been lengthy with red government tape along the way leading to the disqualification of several licence hopefuls.

But for local realtor, Michael Hassey, the smoke may have settled. According to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), Hassey has entered into a cannabis retail licence agreement.

The proposed location is a former patio furniture store on Essa and Ardagh roads.

In a statement to CTV News on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Hassey said, "Michael has chosen this location because it is a high traffic retail space and centrally located in Barrie on a main arterial road." He went on to say Hassey is "excited to own and operate Barrie's first retail cannabis store, and has entered into a license agreement with One Plant to use the brand for his store. One Plant is a JV between Aleafia Health and The Serruya Family."

The south-end location falls in Barrie city councillor, Natalie Harris' ward. She says she recently spoke with Hassey. "He wanted to know 'what are the residents thinking and how are they feeling?' And it's a divide, of course. And again, when I speak to the residents, I really feel the divide happens because of a lack of education."

Municipalities across the province had to notify the AGCO whether they would opt-in or out of having retail cannabis stores in their neighbourhoods. Many across our region, including Barrie, Innisfil, Orillia, Huntsville and Owen Sound, opted-in.

Two locations in Barrie, 37 Dunlop Street West and 201 Cundles Road East Suite 105 are also on the AGCO's waitlist. Two other locations in Barrie and three in Innisfil were disqualified.

Harris says this proposed government-regulated shop will reduce black market transactions. "This is making it so we have safer cannabis for the residents - that isn't laced with very dangerous drugs."

Barrie residents will have a chance to weigh in and give their opinion online to the AGCO on Wednesday.

The AGCO will then make its final decision.

Store owner Michael Hassey would like to open the doors to Barrie's first marijuana dispensery in early 2020.

"He is hoping the rest of the community is as excited and welcoming to this emerging market as he is."