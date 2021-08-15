BARRIE, ONT. -- Members of Barrie's Indian community were joined Sunday morning by local dignitaries to mark Indian Independence Day.

Barrie's Indian Association arranged for the city's first-ever flag-raising ceremony. A small crowd scaled back in size due to the COVID-19 pandemic gathered outside Barrie's city hall Sunday at 11 a.m.

"It's a great feeling to be in Barrie, to live in this beautiful country," says Nalini Prashad of the Barrie Indian Association. "But at the same time, it's amazing to have something amazing to make you feel that extra sense of home. So by adding the Indian culture here, it just gives you that extra peace of mind, extra culture."

The group was joined by several local dignitaries, including MP John Brassard, MP Doug Shipley, MPP Andrea Khanjin and Mayor Jeff Lehman. A representative for MPP Doug Downey and the Barrie Police Service were also in attendance.

The event was live-streamed, with officials saying approximately 5,000 people watched from home across social media.