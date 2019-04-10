

The 3rd annual Manufacturing Innovation Summit was held at Georgian College Wednesday to discuss Industry 4.0 initiatives.

The summit, presented by the Business Development Bank of Canada, aims to help manufacturers remain competitive and maximize productivity using new technologies including automation, cloud computing and ‘the internet of things’, brought about by the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0).

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach that manufacturers can use to transform into an Industry 4.0 operation. As adoption of new technologies and approaches gains momentum, companies are calculating the risk-reward ratios,” said Karen Dubeau, Director of Creative Economy at the City of Barrie.

A recent survey of more than 500 manufacturers in the Barrie area showed 56% currently have advanced manufacturing processes in place and 86 per cent of are planning on investing in new automation/digital processes within the next 5 years.

“Barrie has a strong advanced manufacturing sector and many of the companies here and in the Simcoe County/Central Ontario have had great success in starting the Industry 4.0 journey. Together with our partners, we will continue to build out a connected ecosystem supporting our local manufacturers to provide programs and resources for a competitive advantage in growing and transforming their businesses,” said Dubeau

Currently, the manufacturing sector provides over 6,024 jobs in the Barrie area.

The half-day summit featured keynote speakers Michael Gardiner, Manufacturing Industry Solution Executive with Microsoft Canada and Peter Lawler, Executive Vice President with Business Development Canada (BDC).

Industry experts from Honda of Canada, Environmental Systems Corporation, Brotech and Molded Precision Components also shared their experience with Industry 4.0 including how they started, lessons learned and how they continue to modernize their operations.