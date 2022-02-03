Barrie man wins top prize with instant scratch lottery ticket

A Barrie man says he was in disbelief after winning the top prize on this instant scratch lottery ticket, taking home $250,000.

Junior Thomas says he plays the lottery regularly and often chooses Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and instant games, but this was his first "big win."

Thomas, who works in facilities management, says he initially thought he had won $250 until he noticed he had a matching number.

"I took a closer look and realized it was actually $250,000. I didn't know how to react. It didn't feel real," he admits.

Thomas purchased his winning Instant Merry & Bright scratch ticket at Cedar Pointe Convenience on Cedar Point Drive in Barrie.

He says he shared the "amazing" news of his win with his fiancé and plans to pay some bills, take his family on vacation, and put the rest aside.

"I never expected something like this, but it happens."

Instant Merry & Bright scratch tickets cost $10 with a $250,000 top prize. The odds of winning any prize are one in 3.07, according to OLG.