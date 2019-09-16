

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Barrie man will split his winnings with 19 other people after cashing in with Lotto Max.

The group of 20, all from southern Ontario, matched six numbers plus the bonus number to win a total of $129,722.70 in the June 18 draw.

Two men, one from Newmarket and another from Beeton, are also among the winners.

After divvying up the winnings, each person will take home $6,486,14.

The winning ticket was purchased at a variety store in Brampton.