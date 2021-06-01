BARRIE, ONT. -- Every year Anthony Firetto's mother gives him an instant scratch lottery ticket for his birthday, and this time, the Barrie man really celebrated.

"It felt surreal," he said of winning the $75,000 top prize.

The 56-year-old married father of two scratched the ticket while visiting his mom. He said because it was his first time playing Instant Tetris, he wasn't sure he had won, so the pair took the ticket to a nearby retailer.

"All the bells and whistles went off on the lottery terminal," Firetto said.

Firetto said he plans to share his windfall with his mother and put some in the bank. "You never think you'll win so much money. I don't think it will feel real until it is in my account."

His mother bought the ticket at a Frederick Street Rexall in Kitchener.

An Instant Tetris scratch ticket costs $3 and has a top prize of $75,000.