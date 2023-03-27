Barrie man wins $50K on crossword scratch ticket

A Barrie resident who has been playing the lottery for 40 years is celebrating winning $50,000 with Instant Crossword.

Jack Desrocher, a father and grandfather, won bigger than he realized with a scratch ticket purchased at Zehrs on Yonge Street in Barrie.

"I was playing my ticket and thought I must have won $5,000, but when I brought it to the store, I was shocked to see $50,000. I couldn't believe it," he said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Finding himself $50,000 richer, Desrocher says he might take a trip out west to the Rockies, and plans to share some of his winnings with his kids and grandkids.