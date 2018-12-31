

CTV Barrie





A 27-year-old Barrie man faces several charges after allegedly trying to evade a RIDE check and fleeing from police on Saturday.

South Simcoe Police conducted the RIDE check on the 20th Sideroad and 2nd Line of Innisfil when they say the vehicle made a U-turn to avoid stopping.

An officer attempted to pull the vehicle over when the driver accelerated, speeding away.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid another car at a red light on Killarney Beach Road and ended up in the ditch.

Police say they found marijuana and open liquor in the vehicle.

The man faces numerous charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle and stunt driving.