Barrie man tries his luck with new lottery game and wins big
When Shawn Farah decided to try out a lottery game he'd never played before, he never expected to win big.
The Barrie man said he's been trying his luck with lottery tickets for as long as he can remember, usually sticking to Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49. But when the store clerk suggested he try a new game called Triple Millions, he decided why not—and that decision paid off in the amount of $50,000.
"I was at my kitchen table, enjoying a coffee, when I scanned my ticket on the OLG app. I saw the prize amount and thought it was a joke. I thought, 'Yeah, okay,' and left the ticket on the table," he said.
After giving it some time, he scanned the ticket he purchased at the Little Eleven on Yonge Street in Barrie a second time.
"I just started thinking about all the things I could do," Farah said.
He plans to put his winnings to good use.
" I want to do something of purpose with my winnings. I volunteer a lot and support my community, so I know a lot of this win will go to the people who need it. I believe that is what community is all about," the salesman said, adding he also wants to pay some bills and help his family.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Triple Millions is available until August 29 and costs $20 per game. The limited-time lottery game has three $1 million top prizes, three $50,000 early bird prizes and hundreds of prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Former Nazi bunker turned into hotel and leisure complex in Germany
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
Stonehenge 'altar stone' came from Scotland and not Wales, new research shows
The ancient ritual meaning of Stonehenge is still a mystery, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how the famous stone circle was created.
Ukraine says it has taken more ground and prisoners during its advance into Russia border region
Ukrainian forces pushed on with their major cross-border advance into Russia's Kursk region for a second week Wednesday, claiming that they took more ground, captured more Russian prisoners and destroyed a bomber in attacks on military airfields.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer loses temper after being ejected in 7th inning
George Springer knew he was going to be ejected for arguing after a replay call. That didn't stop the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder from showing his frustration.
DNA investigation links California serial killer to 1986 killing of young woman near Los Angeles
The long-unsolved 1986 killing of a young Southern California woman has been linked to a convicted serial killer who admitted the crime, authorities said Tuesday.
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Paris man wanted for kidnapping after woman assaulted in Wellesley Township
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
-
Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
-
Fire rips through east-end townhouse unit
A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety. Around 10:15 p.m. firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.
-
Local doctor returns from Paris Olympics
A local doctor has returned from the experience of a lifetime at the Paris Olympics. Dr. Steven Joseph has a family practice at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter, he works in the emergency department at South Huron Hospital and is also the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rowing Canada.
Windsor
-
Complaint launched against Canada Post over paused mail service in Sandwich Town
Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.
-
Check your tickets: $1-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Windsor
OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.
-
24 tickets issued at 'dangerous' intersections
Windsor police handed out 24 tickets at two of the city’s most dangerous intersections.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Thieves steal from church in northwestern Ont.
The Schreiber detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in solving a break-and-enter investigation at the St. John Anglican Church in Schreiber.
-
Man riding bike with gun charged in Elliot Lake
A 53-year-old Elliot Lake man is charged with firearms-related offences after reports he was riding on a bicycle with a gun around an apartment complex.
-
Sault Ste. Marie centre will help combat growing addictions crisis
The creation of a mental health and addictions institute in Sault Ste. Marie is making progress, with a formal funding announcement from Ottawa on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
'Trailblazing' former Ottawa MP, city councillor Marlene Catterall dies
Federal and local politicians are remembering former Ottawa Member of Parliament, city councillor and social activist Marlene Catterall.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
-
Municipalities in Ontario say there were 1,400 homeless encampments last year
Cities and towns across Ontario saw at least 1,400 homeless encampments in their communities last year, according to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, which is asking the province for guidance on how to handle them, as well as more help to house and support people.
-
No injuries after fire outside Hazel McCallion Library in Mississauga
Mississauga Fire says they are continuing to investigate the cause of a blaze that broke out in front of the Hazel McCallion Central Library early Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Hwy. 13 in Montreal expected to reopen Thursday morning: public security minister
Highway 13 in Montreal should reopen Thursday morning, said Quebec's public security minister.
-
CDPQ posts 4.2% return for first six months of 2024
The Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) posted a return of 4.2 per cent for the first six months of 2024, underperforming its benchmark index of 4.6 per cent.
-
More heavy rain may hit Montreal region on Wednesday
Five days after the Montreal region was hit with record levels of rain, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement, warning of potential heavy rain on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
-
Nova Scotian Olympian shares lessons she learned competing in Paris
Champion shot putter Sarah Mitton didn't get the result she wanted at the Olympics, but she is grateful for the opportunity, and the lessons leaned in loss.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Stabbing on Winnipeg bus sends man to hospital: police
A stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Tuesday sent a man to the hospital in unstable condition.
-
'It's disgusting': Winnipeg teen victim of apparent hit-and-run while riding bicycle
A Winnipeg teenager is warning drivers and cyclists to watch the road after he claims he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Kitten found dead in southwest Calgary in disturbing case of animal abuse
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
-
Alberta business associations warn of costly impacts ahead of looming rail strike
With both of Canada’s major rail lines threatening a potential lockout, business associations in Alberta are sounding the alarm on the potential impacts.
-
Shooting in Calgary's Beltline investigated by police
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the Beltline on Tuesday evening.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Residential street in south neighbourhood closed for police investigation
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Wildfire smoke returns and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
Edmonton man's cancer death 11 weeks after diagnosis highlights Alberta medical oncologist shortage
May 2 is a day Cici Nguyen says she'll never forget. That day less than four months ago is when Edmonton's Steven Wong, her 41-year-old husband, was diagnosed with Stage 4 gastric cancer.
Regina
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
-
'Nerves out of the way': Riders' Meyers reflects on first CFL start
It was a big night for Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Dohnte Meyers last week in his Canadian Football League (CFL) debut as he led the team's offence in their 22-22 tie versus Ottawa.
-
Weyburn police renew warnings of bitcoin related scams
Police in the City of Weyburn are warning residents about a resurgence of bitcoin related scams in the area.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation says public safety agency dragging its heels on fire response
The leadership of a Saskatchewan First Nation is calling for immediate action hours after issuing a general evacuation order due to an encroaching wildfire.
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
Vancouver
-
Several people hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire in Kitsilano
A fire that broke out in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced from their homes.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Pedestrian injured in Maple Ridge crash
The RCMP is investigating a serious crash in Maple Ridge, B.C., that left a pedestrian injured Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
B.C.'s pre-election summer: Tax cut promises, strategy and sparring
Typically, late August is a quiet time in B.C. politics as the parties and their supporters rest up before diving into election mode ahead of voting day in October, so BC United raised eyebrows when they made a bombshell policy announcement in Victoria Tuesday.
-
$387M spent fighting B.C. wildfires so far this year: officials
B.C. has spent $387 million fighting wildfires so far this season, according to officials, who provided an update on the situation Tuesday.