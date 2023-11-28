BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie man surrenders to police after alleged assaults near Bayview Drive

    The Barrie Simcoe Emergency Services Campus on Fairview Road in Barrie, Ont. (Barrie Police Services/Twitter) The Barrie Simcoe Emergency Services Campus on Fairview Road in Barrie, Ont. (Barrie Police Services/Twitter)

    A 27-year-old man facing several charges concerning two alleged incidents in Barrie surrendered himself to the police.

    According to police, officers were alerted to an assault happening near Bayview Drive and Little Avenue late Monday morning.

    Police say when officers arrived, the person responsible had left the area in a vehicle that sped off southbound on Bayview Drive "at a high rate of speed."

    Police say the suspect returned moments later and accused the alleged victim of stealing his phone. They say that's when a second altercation happened, and another person was assaulted.

    "Police very quickly determined who was responsible for these unprovoked assaults," the service noted in a release.

    Police say the accused later turned himself in, "knowing that he was being sought."

    He is charged with three counts of assault, assault causing bodily harm, mischief, and uttering threats.

