Barrie man sold stolen property on social media: Police

Barrie -

A police investigation has led to several charges against a 27-year-old Barrie man whom they say was selling "suspected" stolen property on social media.

Barrie police executed a search warrant in late January at the suspect's home, where they confirmed the "property that had been stolen from several construction sites was being advertised for sale."

Police charged the 27-year-old with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, and trafficking in stolen goods over $5000.

Police say more charges are expected after officers located additional stolen items in the home at the time of the search warrant.