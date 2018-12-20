

A Barrie man is once again braving the cold for seven nights to raise money for a local charity.

For the past eight years, Shane Dennis has chosen to sleep in a make-shift shelter in the days leading up to Christmas to raise awareness and funds for the homeless, and those affected by poverty.

He is raising money for the David Busby Street Centre, The Women and Children’s Shelter, and Youth Haven in Barrie.

Donations of money, non-perishable food items, and clothing gift cards are being accepted at the Unity Market on Toronto Street in Barrie until Dec. 25.