Barrie man slams car into tree
Emergency crews arrive at the scene of a crumpled car after it slammed into a tree in Barrie, Ont. on Monday, October 1, 2018. (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 5:19PM EDT
A 28-year-old Barrie man slammed his car into a tree in the city’s south end on Monday night.
The car hit the tree around 9 p.m. on Wessenger Street near Mapleview Drive.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Barrie police are investigating.
So far, no charges have been laid.