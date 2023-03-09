Barrie man's refusal to leave at closing time nets him jail time, police say

Barrie police arrested a man they say refused to leave a washroom at a business’ closing time.

According to police, they got the call to attend a business on Yonge Street shortly after midnight Thursday.

They say officers arrived and recognized the man, who was wanted for outstanding warrants for assault, mischief and failure to appear for fingerprints and court.

Police allegedly discovered the accused was in possession of what is believed to be crystal meth as they were taking him into custody.

The 51-year-old Barrie man is charged with possession of a controlled substance and remanded into custody to answer to that offence, as well as the outstanding warrant charges.