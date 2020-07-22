BARRIE, ONT. -- Fred Mogelin isn't letting his age slow him down.

At 99, the Barrie man gets up at the crack of dawn to walk the sidewalk in front of his long-term care home four times, which is 800 metres, every day.

With his 100th birthday looming on August 10th, Mogelin decided it's his turn to help the planet.

"The world needs trees. The world needs nature and forests," he said.

Mogelin said he was inspired by the United Kingdom's 100-year-old Tom Moore, who was knighted for raising millions of dollars for COVID relief.

He hopes to fundraise to support Forests Ontario, a non-profit organization that plants trees and maintains forests across Ontario and parts of Canada.

Mogelin said he's lived a full life and recounted being a young man when the war started in his hometown in Germany. "I became a soldier. I went to the war the day it started until a year and a half after it was over because I became a prisoner in England."

Having lived nearly a century, he joked that he already has everything, so he has no problem gifting his birthday wish to the environment.

Hilde Henke, Mogelin's daughter, admitted her dad has always had deep roots with nature. "He's always been a tree-hugger," she said.

"We're really honoured that Fred is doing this," said Elizabeth Celanowicz, Forests Ontario. "It really brings awareness to the importance of health and being outside and connecting to nature."

Funds raised by Mogelin will go to educational initiatives and the planting of more trees.

To help Fred Mogelin's 100th birthday wish, you can donate to Forests Canada and type his name in the space for 'In honour of.'