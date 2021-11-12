Barrie man rolls vehicle, blows over twice the legal limit, OPP says

Barrie, Ont. -

A Barrie man accused of driving while intoxicated on Friday morning in Springwater Township rolled his vehicle, crashed into a field, and blew over twice the legal alcohol limit, police say.

According to the Huronia West provincial police, officers received a call just after 8 a.m. about a single-vehicle collision after a car left the road and rolled.

Police arrived to the area of Crossland Road and County Road 92 and apprehended the driver.

They charged the 25-year-old man with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

The man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle, with its windshield smashed and the roof caved in, was impounded for seven.

The accused has a court date scheduled in Collingwood next month to answer to the charge.