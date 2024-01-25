Barrie man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing fiery head-on crash

A Barrie man accused of being high while driving the night he crashed his car head-on into another vehicle has pleaded guilty.

Dennis Stiles, now 32, appeared virtually in a Barrie courtroom Thursday alongside his defence counsel, Matthew Giesinger, to accept responsibility for his actions the night of the fiery crash.

Justice Raymond Williams heard Stiles was found to have methamphetamines in his system on January 28, 2022, while driving his Subaru along Highway 26 near Strongville Road in Clearview Township.

Witnesses said his vehicle was seen weaving and crossing into oncoming traffic before slamming into another vehicle, which police said burst into flames, trapping the female driver inside.

Emergency crews freed the woman, who was taken to the hospital suffering serious injuries to her back, shoulders, legs and head. She was released the following day, according to the Crown.

Police said Stiles sustained minor injuries in the collision.

The court heard police arrested Stiles and charged him with impaired driving that night. Investigators said his speech was slow and slurred and that he had glassy eyes and was struggling to stay awake.

The Crown said the drugs found in his system often cause drivers to drift out of lanes erratically, at high rates of speed, often leading to crashes.

His trial had been set to begin next month in Collingwood.

The Crown elected to proceed as summarily as the charge is a hybrid offence under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Stiles’ lawyer has now requested a pre-sentence report for the court to consider before Stiles receives his punishment in early April.

Under the criminal code, the maximum sentence for a summary conviction for impaired driving causing bodily harm is two years less a day.