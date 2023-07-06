Barrie man, Midhurst woman among 5 charged in carjacking investigation

A Barrie man and a Midhurst woman are among five individuals charged in a carjacking investigation by York Regional police.

Investigators say a man was driving his Mercedes G-Wagon in the area of Stouffville Road and Highway 404 in Whitchurch-Stouffville shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday when his vehicle was rear-ended.

Police say the suspects approached the man, demanded his keys and cell phone and took off in the Mercedes.

The service launched its Air2 helicopter, which police say located the stolen SUV and another vehicle driven by the suspects.

Officers took five individuals into custody.

Police charged each of the accused, including a man from Newfoundland, and two people from the GTA, with robbery, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police urge anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.