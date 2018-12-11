

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





"I've only got one question for them,” says Drew Armstrong, “why? Why did you have to target out me?"



On November 19, Armstrong was walking down Cundles Road near Sunnidale in Barrie, after his shift at Canadian Tire, when a driver slowed down next to him and put on his four ways.



"All of the sudden I hear a big, hey!” said Armstrong. “So I turned my head to see what they wanted, and someone just fired a projectile at me."



30-year-old Armstrong says he fell to the ground and knew right away he was badly hurt.



"I went to go put my hand up to my face, and I saw blood.”



He was rushed to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre where he underwent emergency surgery. His eyelids swollen shut, and badly bruised. Armstrong says the round metal pellet is still lodged somewhere in his right eye, and he suffers daily debilitating headaches, and also has has trouble adjusting to the light.



Three weeks after being left blind in his right eye, Armstrong is back at work and trying to find a way to move forward.



With no family in Simcoe County, no car, and little financial support, Armstrong is getting help from a friend's parents who have volunteered to drive him to and from appointments with eye specialists in Toronto.



"I have more emotions than he does about it, says Bob Rutherford, “he's a pretty strong guy for what he's been through."



Armstrong is meeting with his team of doctors on Wednesday, but he says he'll need more surgery to get rid of the blood in his eye and a cataract that has developed because of the injury.



"I really don't care about vision at this point, says Armstrong, “I really care about just saving the eye."



Armstrong now waits to find out whether he will see justice for those responsible for changing his life.

Hunter Sampson-Boucher,19, of Essa and 21-year-old Christian Amato of Innisfil are both out on bail. Both are facing aggravated assault, several weapons charges, and five counts of assault with a weapon.

