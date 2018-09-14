Featured
Barrie man in serious condition after motorcycle collides with car
The Barrie Police Traffic Unit is investigating involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Friday, September, 14, 2018 (Krista Sharpe/CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 12:29PM EDT
Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Barrie.
Barrie police responded to the collision just before 7 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Essa Road and Burton Avenue.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Barrie man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was no injured.
The Barrie Police Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.