

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Barrie.

Barrie police responded to the collision just before 7 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Essa Road and Burton Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old Barrie man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was no injured.

The Barrie Police Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.