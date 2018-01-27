

CTV Barrie





A 41-year-old Barrie man is recovering in hospital after being rescued from the ice at Kempenfelt Bay on Friday night, under unusual circumstances.

Police say people near Johnson’s Beach called 911 after hearing a man screaming for help.

He was stuck on the ice, and firefighters used shore-based techniques to get to him and bring him back to shore.

“We proceeded to use ropes, our infrared cameras that we use at night, to locate the victim and bring him into shore safely,” says Barrie Fire Platoon Chief Domenic Filippelli.

Barrie police tell CTV News the man is accused of breaking into a home on Penetanguishene Road, before taking off with stolen property. He injured himself during the suspected theft, and needed medical attention.

The man has been charged with break and enter, and will appear in bail court on Monday.