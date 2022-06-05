Barrie man growing reputation on international weightlifting stage
A Barrie man is developing a solid reputation on the world's weightlifting stage with only a few years of experience.
After taking home the gold medal in the Static Monsters Worldwide competition, Mitchell Hooper recently returned from a strongman competition in California.
"That was World's Strongest men out in Sacramento," Hooper says. "The top 30 strongest men in the world are invited. I made it through to the finals, and I finished in 8th place, which is a really good benchmark for only being a couple of years into competing."
Hooper only started competing internationally in late 2019. He completed his master's in exercise physiology in Australia.
He's now using that knowledge and experience to help others in their fitness journey. Last month he opened Longevity Nexium, an appointment-only gym in downtown Barrie. His goal is to be able to provide one-on-one support to those seeking additional help.
"It's exercising people with injuries and chronic conditions or trying to prevent chronic conditions," says Hooper. "So it's really here to help people exercise who are interested in their long-term help and need individual guidance."
His long-term goal is to grow his gym brand nationally.
Those interested should contact him at 905-244-3075 for an initial assessment.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Community rallies together by the thousands to honour Afzaal family
It was a Muslim-led community march to end Islamophobia and remember the Afzaal family on Sunday.
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86
Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
American team returning to Atlantic waters to continue research on great white sharks
For the past four years, Ocearch researchers have been tagging and tracking great white sharks off the coast of Nova Scotia, and they're returning this year to continue their work.
-
'It definitely changes my life': P.E.I. becomes first Atlantic province to help cover costs of diabetes technology
Prince Edward Island has become the first province in Atlantic Canada to cover most of the cost of glucose sensor technology, often referred to as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) or flash glucose monitoring systems.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
-
Quebec Premier confirms another sovereigntist candidate for fall election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has named another sovereigntist who will carry his party’s banner in the fall election.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CHEO Telethon raises a record $11.8 million to support CHEO
The CHEO Telethon included a six-hour broadcast on CTV Ottawa, and a two-week virtual campaign showcasing six children and youth who have visited CHEO.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
-
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon to attend community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
Kitchener
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
-
Ontario election, handgun spike, cat returns home: Top stories of the week
The results of the Ontario election, a spike in handgun purchases, and declining home sale prices in the area round out the top stories of the week.
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon to attend community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
London
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon to attend community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Community rallies together by the thousands to honour Afzaal family
It was a Muslim-led community march to end Islamophobia and remember the Afzaal family on Sunday.
-
Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sports for Kids Timmins ready to accept fall applications
Colleen Landers says young people should be active. The president of Sports for Kids Timmins is happy to see an increase in the number of applicants for financial assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Sudbury hosts 27th annual Gutsy Walk in support of Crohn’s and Colitis
Canada has some of the highest rates of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in the world. On Sunday, the 27th annual Gutsy Walk took place across the country in support of Crohn’s and Colitis.
-
Sault Ste. Marie woman prepares for world competition
Holly Lasante of Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to return to the stage in just a few months for powerlifting.
Windsor
-
'Art in the Park' headlines unofficial start to Windsor’s festival and events season
People are turning out by the thousands for a weekend of festivals and events in Windsor-Essex, feeding a thirst that has gone largely unquenched over the past two years.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges
Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, has been found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman but acquitted of the same charge against a teenage fan.
-
Pride crosswalk unveiled outside LaSalle supermarket may keep LGBTQ youth close to home, says 'Run for Rocky' founder
When Zehrs cashier Brenda Bot-Drake visited Kincardine, Ont. almost two years ago and noticed the small municipality of less than 12,000 people celebrating Pride, she asked herself one question. Why can't LaSalle — which has a population of about 30,000 — do the same?
Calgary
-
Lilac Festival is back in Calgary featuring vendors and live music
Thousands of people have descended onto downtown Calgary to take in the Lilac Festival, that is back after a couple year hiatus.
-
Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return
While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.
-
Jarome Iginla's daughter Jade arrives on international hockey stage
Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is among the 23 women representing Canada at the world under-18 championship starting Monday in Madison and Middleton, Wis.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
2 uncontained wildfires reported in northern Sask.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is reporting six active wildfires in the province — including two uncontained fires northeast of La Ronge.
Edmonton
-
Youth, 14, charged in relation to online threats that closed 2 Leduc schools
A 14-year-old youth from Leduc faces multiple charges after online threats were directed toward two Black Gold School Division schools last week.
-
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.
-
Evander Kane suspended one game for hit on Avs' Kadri
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been suspended for one playoff game after boarding Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.
Vancouver
-
'No sanctity to anything': Vancouver doctor returns from treating patients in war-torn Ukraine
Dr. Piotr Michalowski returned home to Vancouver recently after facing trauma and tragedy on a daily basis while treating some of the the countless people harmed by the war in Ukraine.
-
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
-
Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute
Canada's men's soccer team has refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body.