A Barrie man facing child exploitation charges has been found guilty.

Peter Kirkeby was arrested and charged in 2015 by Toronto police relating to a child pornography investigation.

He was then charged by Barrie police a few weeks later in a prostitution investigation.

Kirkeby was found guilty of charges related to child pornography, prostitution and drug offences.

He was given three years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.