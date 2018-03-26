Featured
Barrie man found guilty of child pornography, prostitution charges
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 1:44PM EDT
A Barrie man facing child exploitation charges has been found guilty.
Peter Kirkeby was arrested and charged in 2015 by Toronto police relating to a child pornography investigation.
He was then charged by Barrie police a few weeks later in a prostitution investigation.
Kirkeby was found guilty of charges related to child pornography, prostitution and drug offences.
He was given three years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.