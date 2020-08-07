BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man has been ordered to pay $1,125 for allegedly breaking the Quarantine Act by welcoming house guests.

Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon says officers were asked by the Public Health Agency of Canada to check in on a man they believed might be violating self-isolation rules. The man had recently travelled from the Caribbean with a stopover in the United States.

Under the Quarantine Act, anyone entering Canada must isolate for 14 days, either at home or in a space provided by the federal government. They must sign a declaration that they understand the rules. Isolating travellers are subject to check ins from public health officials.

Leon says there was no answer at the man’s door when officers knocked during the day Thursday. Officers returned at night and issued a ticket.

The penalty is attached to hosting at least two overnight guests during the Civic holiday weekend, but Leon could not conclusively whether the man had broken the Quarantine Act in other ways.

While Leon says most people have been compliant with the Act, they should understand that the public is watching and won’t hesitate to pick up the phone when they see rule-breakers.