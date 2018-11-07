

A Barrie man is facing multiple charges following an investigation targeting suspects who were allegedly trying to arrange sex with children.

Police say the investigations in Ontario, Alberta and elsewhere also led to the arrest of a dozen other men, most from Edmonton.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says the arrests started in February and ended last month as part of a series of unrelated investigations by the team’s Edmonton-based internet Child Exploitation unit.

Police seized nearly 50 computers and electronic devices and say the alleged crimes took place on various social media platforms.

All the accused face several charges, with the most counts laid against a 37-year Edmonton resident.

- With files from The Canadian Press