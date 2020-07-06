BARRIE -- A Barrie man faces multiple charges after reports of a truck swerving on Highway 26 in Clearview Township, leading to an arrest.

According to police, officers responded to complaints of a pickup truck swerving and driving into oncoming traffic around 6:49 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers located the vehicle as it entered the Town of Wasaga Beach, where police say the driver was arrested after he failed a field sobriety test.

After searching the truck, police say officers found a large knife, an expandable baton, and a machete hidden in different areas of the vehicle.

Jeffrey Clark of Barrie is facing multiple charges, including Operation While Impaired, and two counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

According to police, a female passenger was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from the City of Barrie.

Clark is expected to answer to his charges on September 22 in a Collingwood Court.