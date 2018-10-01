

CTV Barrie





A 26-year-old Barrie man is facing multiple charges of human trafficking involving a 15-year-old girl.

Police allege the man exploited the young Barrie girl in the sex trade and exercised control over her actions.

Eric Mejia-Gonzales was in a bail court hearing on Monday.

The court heard the details of the troubling allegations. “He was making financial advantage by using her for sexual services,” said the Crown. “He was out selling drugs while she worked in the motel room.” None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Mejia-Gonzales is scheduled to be back in court October 4.